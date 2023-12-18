 ICSI CSEET May 2024 Registration Now Open; Exam Date Announced
The registration process for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) May 2024 has begun, conducted by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI). Candidates interested in applying can do so on the official ICSI website at icsi.edu. The deadline for registration is April 15, 2024, and the CSEET May 2024 exam is set to take place on May 4, 2024.

Eligibility criteria:

Candidates should have passed or appeared in the senior secondary (10+2) examination or equivalent.

Know how to register?

Visit the official website at icsi.edu- Direct link

On the homepage, click on the Latest@ICSI

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Next, click on the registration link for CSEET May 2024

Register and proceed with the applictaion

Fill out the applictaion form

Submit the applictaion to take the print for future reference.

article-image
