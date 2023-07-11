CSEET 2023: ICSI Releases Guidelines For July 30 Exam; Check Details Here

ICSI CSEET 2023 exam | iStock Images

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) is about to conduct the CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) on Sunday (July 30). This will be a completely computer-based remote procured mode examination. The official notification read, "Candidates should read the instructions given below carefully and follow them in true letter and spirit for appearing in the test."

The CSEET mock test will be conducted on the 27th and 28th of July. Candidates can go to the official website - icsi.edu, to read the official notification. Following that, the institute has released exam day guidelines.

ICSI CSEET 2023 Exam Day Instruction:

1. Candidates shall be continuously monitored through video/audio by the supervisor, known as Proctor, in the same manner as if they appear in the examination at the examination centres.

2. Candidates should keep with them - Admit Card, and identity card issued by government departments, viz. Passport, Driving Licence, PAN Card, UID Aadhaar Card, and Voter Card handly for verification by the Remote Proctors for secure appearance in the Test Failing which, they shall not be allowed to take the Test. Candidates will not be allowed to keep any other document with them

3. Candidates should log in 30 minutes before the start of the examination

4. No candidate shall be allowed to appear in the Test after completion of 15 minutes of the commencement of the Test, and no candidate shall be permitted to finish the Test until the expiry of 90 minutes of the commencement of the Test.

5. The use of mobile phones, tobacco products, earphones, headphones, and any other electronic devices such as pagers, digital diaries, calculators, Bluetooth devices, smartwatches and health bands is strictly prohibited for candidates.

Candidates can visit the official website to learn more.