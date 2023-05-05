ICSI CSEET May 2023 exam to be held tomorrow, steps to download admit card at icsi.edu

New Delhi: Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will be conducting the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) Test tomorrow, May 6, 2023.
Candidates appearing for the exam must download the admit card and take a printout of the same from the official website at
The exam will be held in online remote proctored mode instead of conducting the exam in various centres.
Students would appear for all four papers on the same day.
“The batch timings, User Id and Password for the CSEET to be conducted on 06th May 2023 shall be communicated by e-mail / SMS to the candidates separately.
Candidates are requested to appear in the test using credentials sent at your Email Id’s or through SMS.” reads the statement from the official notice.
Check the
Candidates must download the admit card and read the instructions before appearing for the exam.
It is mandatory for all candidates to carry the admit card along with a valid photo ID on the day of the exam otherwise you will be denied to enter the exam hall.
ICSI CSEET Exam will be held for two hours in total for a total of 140 questions for 200 marks.
Steps to download admit card for ICSI CSEET 2023 exam:
Visit the official website at icsi.edu
Go to the what’s new section and select “Admit Cards of CSEET to be held on 06th May 2023 are available for download”.
Click on the link given and enter the details.
The admit card will be displayed on the screen.
Download the admit card and keep a hardcopy of the same.
(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)