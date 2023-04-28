ICSI CSEET May 2023 admit card out at icsi.edu, steps to download

Representational image | iStock Images

New Delhi: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has issued the admit card for CS Executive Entrance Test (CSEET) May 2023 session today.

Candidates who registered themselves for the exam can download their admit cards from the official website at icsi.edu.

Candidates will be able to download their CSEET May admit card by logging into the official portal after using their application number and date of birth (DoB).

Candidates are requested to check all the details mentioned on the admit card. If in case of any error, candidates are requested to inform the department immediately.

Exam date for ICSI CSEET May 2023

The ICSI CSEET May 2023 will be conducted on Saturday, May 6 in remote proctored mode.

It will be held for two hours (120 minutes). The test will consist of four papers. On the day of the exam, candidates will have to display/show a printout of the ICSI CSEET hall ticket along with a student identity card or a valid ID proof.

Steps to download ICSI CSEET admit card 2023

Visit ICSI’s official website at icsi.edu.

On the homepage, go to the “Latest@ICSI” section.

Click on the CSEET May 2023 admit card link

As the new page opens, enter the application number and date of birth. Then click on submit.

The ICSI CSEET May 2023 admit card will appear on the screen.

Check all the details mentioned on it and download it.

Take a printout of the hall ticket for future reference or use.