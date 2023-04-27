AIBE XVII result to be out soon at barcouncilofindia.org; steps to check

AIBE 17 2023 result | Representative Image

Bar Council of India is all set to announce All India Bar Examination (AIBE 17 or AIBE XVII) results. The BCI can anytime announce the results for AIBE.

As per the media reports, results of the bar examination may be announced today, April 27 or tomorrow, April 28.

However, there is no official confirmation in this regard yet.

Candidates can check AIBE results on allindiabarexamination.com and barcouncilofindia.org once it is declared.

The certification exam was held on February 5, 2023. BCI has released final answer keys, which are used for calculation of marks.

The provisional answer key of AIBE 17 was released in February. The council informed that two questions have been removed and the result will be prepared on the basis of the remaining 98 questions.

Steps to check AIBE XVII result:

Go to the official website of AIBE or BCI at allindiabarexamination.com

On the home page, find and open the AIBE 17 result link.

Enter your credentials.

Login and check your result.

AIBE is a certification exam. Law graduates who want to practice in a court in India are required to qualify this test.