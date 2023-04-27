UPSC CAPF AC 2023 notification out at upsconline.nic.in, applications open for 322 vacancies

UPSC CAPF AC exam 2023 | ANI

New Delhi: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has released the notification for the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) Assistant Commandants post 2023.

Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the exam at the official website of UPSC at upsconline.nic.in.

Last Date to apply for UPSC CAPF AC 2023

The last date to submit the application form is May 16, 2023.

Exam date for UPSC CAPF AC 2023

The UPSC will hold the CAPF Assistant Commandants exam 2023 on August 6.

Vacancy details for the CAPF AC 2023:

Central Industrial Security Force (CISF): 91

Border Security Force (BSF): 86

Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP): 60

Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF): 55

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB): 30

Age Limit:

Minimum age requirement is 20 years while the maximum age limit for the CAPF AC exam is 25 years.

Educational Qualification:

Candidates should have a Bachelor’s degree from a recognised institute.

Read the official notification here

Direct link to apply

APPLICATION FEE:

For general category: Rs 200.

SC/ST and female applicants have been exempted from payment of fees.

Selection process

The recruitment exam will comprise two papers – Paper I and Paper II. As per the official schedule, Paper I will be conducted from 10.00 AM to 12.00 PM while Paper II will be held from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM. Through this recruitment exam, UPSC will fill up a total of 322 Assistant Commandants (Group A) posts in the CAPF. Before applying for the recruitment exam, candidates are advised to read the notification carefully.

Steps to apply for UPSC CAPF AC Recruitment exam 2023: