ICSI CSEET 2023: Results Out Nov 10; Know How To Download

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) will declare the results for the Company Secretary Executive Entrance Test (CSEET 2023) on November 10 at 2 pm. The results for the November session will be available at icsi.edu.

Along with the results, ICSI will also be provisioning students with the e-result-cum-marks statement containing the subject wise marks secured by the students tomorrow.

The ICSI CSEET November 2023 exams were held on November 4, 2023. Additionally, a re-test was conducted especially on November 6 for candidates who encountered technical difficulties during the November 4 examination.

To pass the exam, a CSEET candidate must secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks in each paper, with an aggregate of 50 per cent marks overall.

How to download?

Go to the official website of ICSI

Select the CSEET 2023 session result link

Enter the CSEET 2023 enrollment number in the link provided

Download the CSEET result sheet for further reference

