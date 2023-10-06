President of India and Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs grace the 55th Foundation Day of the ICSI

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India celebrated its 55th Foundation Day on October 4, 2023 at Vigyan Bhawan, New Delhi in the august presence of President of India, Droupadi Murmu, and Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman.

The event also witnessed the presence of Manoj Govil, Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, and BK Shivani - recipient of the prestigious Nari Shakti Puraskar.

Appreciating the initiatives of the ICSI on this momentous occasion, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu said “The contribution of the ICSI in building a strong and capable India is commendable. The Institute is not just demonstrating efficiency and proficiency but has also set new dimensions and standards of excellence in accordance with its motto “Satyam Vada, Dharmam Chara”. The President also stated that the future of India's corporate governance depends on the will power and actions of Company Secretaries, who can make India a role model of Good Corporate Governance as well as of Good Governance.

Congratulating the Institute, Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, said “The expertise and professionalism of Company Secretaries is helping build an ecosystem that has facilitated $230 billion worth of investments in the country in the last three years”. The Minister emphasized that the ICSI will play a significant role in setting up Global Capability Centres (GCCs).

Manoj Govil, Secretary, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, addressed the gathering by saying that “Company Secretaries are the foremost compliance officers and play a significant role in strengthening the Governance framework of the country. India Inc looks at Company Secretaries for their valuable advice”.

In her special address, BK Shivani mentioned that the ICSI Motto is a perfect source of inspiration for all the Company Secretaries and it brings in a sense of value in everything that they do.

On this momentous occasion, the ICSI unveiled the following important initiatives:

Group Health Insurance Scheme exclusively for its members and employees

The Chartered Secretary Journal - Collector’s Series

ICSI Bi-Annual Progress Report (January – July 2023)

Company Secretary: MSME Catalyst

ICSI Fee Waiver Scheme for Defence Personnel, Agniveers and family of Martyrs

The Institute also handed over a cheque of Rs. 11 Lakh to the Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs, as a humble contribution to the education of Martyrs daughters under the Shaheed Ki Beti initiative of the ICSI.

The Institute felicitated its Former Presidents, Vice President, and Secretaries on the occasion.

Humbled by the presence of such luminaries on the occasion, CS Manish Gupta, President, The ICSI, expressed his delight and highlighted the initiatives of the Institute, taken towards nation-building. He also elaborated on the achievements of 55 glorious years and assured of the Institute’s continuous concerted efforts in building a robust governance culture in the country.

CS B Narasimhan, Vice President, The ICSI, CS Suresh Pandey, Council Member, The ICSI and Programme Director, and CS Asish Mohan, Secretary, The ICSI also addressed the gathering on the occasion.

