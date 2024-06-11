ICSI CS Executive, Professional 2024 December Session Exam Dates Announced At icsi.edu

The ICSI CS December 2024 schedule for Executive and Professional courses has been released by the Institute of Company Secretaries of India. Candidates who will appear for Company Secretaries Examination- December 2024 can check the datesheet through the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

Date and time:

Last date to apply for December examination: 25 September, 2024 till 10 October, 2024

Late Fee: Rs250/-

Date: 21 December to 30 December

Single shift: 2 pm to 5.15 pm.

Note: From 2:00 PM to 2:15 PM, 15-minute extra time to read the question paper.

How to download the datasheet:

Visit the official website of ICSI at icsi.edu.

Click on ICSI CS December 2024 timetable link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates can check the datesheet.

Check and download the page

Save and print a hard copy of the same for further.

The CS Foundation Programme includes four papers. The CS Executive Programme is composed into two modules of eight papers each. The CS Professional Programme consists of three modules, each with nine papers. The institute permits students to take exams in both English and Hindi. (Except for the Business Communication course of the Foundation Programme)

For more related details, candidates are advised to check the official website of ICSI.