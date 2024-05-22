Faridabad Chapter of NIRC of ICSI organises seminar on ‘Corporate Restructuring Important Aspects’

Faridabad Chapter of NIRC of The ICSI organised a Seminar on "Corporate Restructuring Important Aspects" on 18th May, 2024 at Chapter Premises. CS Surya Kant Gupta, Regional Council Member, NIRC was the Chief Guest, CS Santosh Pandey, Regional Council Member, NIRC was the Special Guest delivered Special Address on CSBF and CS Lokesh Dhyani, Partner Akom Legal was the Speaker addressed to all gathering with his expertise and extensive experience on Corporate restructuring. Ms. Monika Anand Chairperson of Faridabad Chapter addressed to all members and about 60 members participated and interacted with the speaker with their queries. Many students attended the Seminar. Committee Members and Senior members were also present.