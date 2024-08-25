ICSI CS Executive June 2024 Results DECLARED At icsi.edu; Full Topper List Inside!

ICSI |

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India, or ICSI, released the results of the Company Secretaries (CS) Executive exam on Sunday, August 25. Candidates who took the test can view their results at the official website, icsi.edu. Candidates can click here to view their results directly.

According to the institute, candidates enrolled in professional courses will receive hard copies of the result-cum-marks statements soon after the results are announced.

How to download the CS Executive Results 2024

Step 1: Visit the official website, icsi.edu.

Step 2: Click on the link to check the results and get the CS Executive e-marks sheet from the homepage.

Step 3: Enter your login information, roll number and registration number.

Step 4: Click on "Submit."

Step 5: On your screen, the CS Executive Results 2024 will appear.

Step 6: Download and print a copy of the result for future reference.

The ICSI also published the list of CS Executive course-wise rank holders on its website in addition to the results. It is recommended that candidates contact the board at exam@icsi.edu with their details if they do not receive the hard copy at their registered address within 30 days.

ICSI CS Professional Toppers' List: Old Course and New Course:

Old Course:

Rank 1: Ishika Soni

Rank 2: Kajal Pramod Tiwari

Rank 3: Shubham Sunil Chordiya

ICSI Old Course Toppers |

ICSI New Course Toppers |

New course:

Rank 1: Bhumika Singh

Rank 2: Raj Samir Bhojani, Harshal Chandrashekhar Kshirsagar

Rank 3: Diya Dutta, Patwardhan Sonali Vijay

"The Merit Position given above was correct at the time of release of results by the Institute subject to the provisions of Regulations, 42(2) of the Company Secretaries Regulation, 1982, as in force, and the Institute does not accept responsibility for any subsequent error/s or omission/s due to technical snag in transmission or downloading by the user," the official notice read.