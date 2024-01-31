ICSI Accepting Applications For IT Security Manager And Information Security Officer Positions

Representative Image |

Applications are being accepted for the positions of IT Security Manager and Information Security Officer at the Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) headquarters in Noida and New Delhi. Prospective applicants may complete the application forms by going to the ICSI's official website between January 31, 2024, and February 20, 2024.

Applicants for the position must have a minimum of eight years of experience in information security, risk management, and IT-related roles. They need to be familiar with NIST and ISO/IEC 27001, two popular frameworks for information security management. In order to guarantee that information assets are sufficiently safeguarded, the job role will require the candidates to build and maintain a corporate-wide information security management program and ISMS. They will also be in charge of owning and managing the ITC process.

IT Security Manager

A recognized institute or university's MCA or BTech (Computer Science/IT/Electronics) or equivalent with a first or second division is also required for applicants seeking the position of IT Security Manager. The maximum age is 40 years old, and the wage level is 10 (56,100-1,77,500).

Information Security Officer

A degree in MCA or BTech (Computer Science/IT/Electronics) or its equivalent with a first or second division from an accredited school or university is required of candidates applying for the position of information security officer. Information security officers can earn up to 50 years old and are paid at Level 12 (78,800–2,09,200).

The candidate will have to talk to local and/or senior management about the control flaws found during the information security audits and come up with suggestions on how to fix them.