 ICSE, ISC result 2023 ANNOUNCED: Use UID, index number to check results
To check CISCE board exam results online, students have to use index number and unique ID as login credentials.

FPJ Education DeskUpdated: Sunday, May 14, 2023, 03:20 PM IST
The much awaited ICSE, ISC Result have been announced |

ICSE, ISC Result 2023 Updates:  Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations, CISCE has announced the much awaited ICSE, ISC Result 2023 . As per the official notice, students can check ICSE and ISC results on cisce.org and results.cisce.org. To check CISCE board exam results online, students have to use index number and unique ID as login credentials. 

CISCE held ICSE final exams from February 27 to March 29. ISC or Class 12 final exams were held from February 13 to March 31. 

The Class 12 or ISC examinations began on February 13, 2023, with English Paper I. The examination concluded on March 31, 2023. Students had 15 minutes to read the question paper.

To check the CISCE Class 10, Class 12 results:

  • Navigate to results.cisce.org.

  • Select the link of either ICSE or ISC results.

  • Enter the course code, candidate UID, index number, and captcha into the appropriate fields.

  • Select the Show Result option. Save the result after checking all details.

