ICSE, ISC Results 2023 RELEASED! Class 10, 12 results out on cisce.org

ICSE class 10 & ISC 12th results 2023 | ANI

ICSE Results 2023: The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has announced class 10 ICSE, and class 12 ISC result 2023 today, on May 14, at 3 pm. The CISCE Class 10th and 12th results are available on the official site of CISCE at cisce.org and results.cisce.org.

This year, over 2.5 lakh applicants took the CISCE Examination for Class 10 and 12. The ICSE or Class 10 tests began on February 27, 2023, and finished on March 29, 2023.

The Class 12 or ISC examinations began on February 13, 2023, with English Paper I. The examination concluded on March 31, 2023. Students had 15 minutes to read the question paper.

2,37,631 candidates appeared for the ISCE Class 10 exams, whereas 98,505 candidates appeared for ISC Class 12 results. While 128,131 boys appeared for the Class 10 exam, only 109,500 girl students took the same. On the other hand, 51, 781 boys appeared for the ISC Class 12 exam, with only 46,724 girls appearing for the same.

Girls outshined boys yet again in the ICSE, ISC Class 10, 12 results:

Class 10 results:

Overall Pass Percentage: 98.94%

Girls : 99.21%

Boys: 98.71%

Class 12 results:

Overall Pass Percentage: 96.93%

Girls : 98.01%

Boys: 95.96%

The students who were not able to pass the Class 10, 12 exams are eligible to apply for reevaluation. Once the results are announced, students have the ability to apply for the rechecking at - cisce.org. Students have to pay Rs 1000 per paper.

CISCE 10th Result: Check out pass percentage

2023 - 98.94 percent

2022 - 99.97 percent

2021 - 99.98 percent

2020 - 99.33 percent

2019 - 98.54 percent

2018 - 98.55 percent

To check the CISCE Class 10, 12 results:

Navigate to results.cisce.org.

Select the link of either ICSE or ISC results.

Enter the course code, candidate UID, index number, and captcha into the appropriate fields.

Select the Show Result option. Save the result after checking all details.