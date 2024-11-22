ICSE, ISC 2025 Exam Schedule To Be Released Soon, Check All Details Here

AI

The Council for Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) is anticipated to release the ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) 2025 board exam timetables today. Candidates can download the schedules in PDF format from the official CISCE website, cisce.org, once published.

Exam Schedule Details

The ICSE (Class 10) and ISC (Class 12) exams will take place offline using pen and paper between February and March 2025. Tentative dates include:

ISC (Class 12): February 12 to March 22, 2025

ICSE (Class 10): February 21 to March 17, 2025

Last year, the ICSE exams were held from February 21 to March 28, 2024, with the schedule announced on December 8, 2023.

Steps to Download the Timetable

Once the date sheets/timetables are announced, Class 10 and 12 students can follow these steps to download them:

1. Visit the official CISCE website at cisce.org on your web browser.

2. Navigate to the notices or exams section to find the link to the ICSE/ISC date sheet.

3. Click on the date sheet notification link.

4. Once the link is available, click on it to open the PDF document. 5. Download the PDF.

Important Instructions

The timetable will include subject-wise schedules, exam durations, reporting times, and shift timings. Students should carefully review the instructions to avoid last-minute confusion.

Additionally, students must review their ICSE and ISC admit cards for 2025, as they are required to bring them to the examination center on all exam days.

Exam Insights

In the previous year, the CISCE released the ICSE and ISC exam timetable by December 2023. Approximately 343,000 students participated in the Class 10 and Class 12 exams last year, with 243,617 students taking the Class 10 final exam, of which 242,328 passed. Additionally, 98,901 students appeared for the Class 12 exam, and 98,088 of them passed.