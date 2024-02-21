ICSE Class 10 Board Exam 2024: Schedule & Guidelines

PTI (Representative Image)

The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examination (CISCE) is poised to kickstart the ICSE Class 10 Board Exam 2024 today, February 21. Here's a rundown of essential details and guidelines for candidates:

Exam Schedule:

The Indian Certificate of Secondary Education (ICSE) Board Class 10 English language exam will be conducted today. The exam will take place in a single shift from 11 am to 1 pm, granting students a total of 2 hours for completion. Additionally, candidates will receive an extra 15 minutes to review the question paper before the commencement of writing time.

Admit Card Requirement:

Registered candidates must ensure they carry their admit cards to their respective exam centers. Entry without the admit card will not be permitted. Admit cards have been released by the board for all registered candidates.

Exam Day Guidelines:

Students are advised to reach their exam centers at least 30 minutes before the exam's commencement.

ICSE students must arrive at their exam centers by 10:30 am.

Candidates must answer the questions in the same sequence as presented in the question paper.

As per official ICSE exam guidelines, the use of electronic devices during the exam is strictly prohibited.

Candidates may utilize either a black or blue ballpoint pen or fountain pen for writing answers.

Handwriting quality will be considered during the evaluation.

Pencils are allowed solely for diagrams.

Candidates are urged to adhere strictly to these guidelines to ensure a smooth and fair examination process. Best wishes to all ICSE Class 10 students for their English exam today. Stay focused and do your best!