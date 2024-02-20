ICMAI To Announce CMA Inter And Final Exam Results Tomorrow At icmai.in. | https://www.nift.ac.in/

The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of India (ICMAI) will declare the results for the CMA Inter and Final exams for the December 2023 session tomorrow, February 21, 2024. Those who have appeared for these exams can view and obtain their results from the official website at icmai.in after they are published.

In addition to announcing the results, ICMAI will also release the names of the highest scorers and the pass rate for the Inter and Final courses.

Here are the steps to check the ICMAI CMA Result 2023:

Visit the official website of ICMAI at icmai.in.

Click on the "Students" tab on the homepage.

Navigate to the "Student Connect Portal" on the next page.

Click on the "Examinations" tab.

Select the "Results" link on the left side of the screen.

A login page will appear. Enter your registration number and submit.

The ICMAI CMA result for December 2023 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take a printout of the result for future reference.

Candidates who successfully pass the CMA Inter December 2023 exams will meet the requirements to enroll in the Final program. Likewise, individuals who pass the Final exams will qualify to take part in the institute's placement program.

The CMA Inter and Final exams in December 2023 marked the conclusion of the 2016 syllabus. The forthcoming CMA exams in June 2024 for Inter and Final will exclusively follow the 2022 syllabus.

The CMA December 2023 exams for both levels took place in person from December 10 to December 17, 2023. Earlier, the results for the CMA Foundation exams were declared on January 11, 2024.