ICMAI Result Dec 2023: CMS Inter & Final Result Out at icmai.in | Direct Link Here

The Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of India (ICMAI) has announced the results for the CMA December 2023 session today, February 21. Both the intermediate and final results for the December session are now available for candidates. Here are the key details regarding the results:

Direct link: ICMAI Inter and Final 2023 result

How to Download:

Go to the official website - icmai.in

Select the "Examination and Result" link on the homepage

Enter your registration number and password

The result will be displayed on the screen

Review the result and download it

It's advisable to take a printout for future reference.

Exam Details:

The CMA December 2023 exams for both the intermediate and final programs were conducted from December 10 to 17 in offline mode. The foundation results were released earlier this year in January.

Passing Criteria:

Candidates must secure a minimum of 40 per cent marks in individual subjects and 50 per cent marks in aggregate to qualify in the CMA intermediate result 2023.

Result Contents:

The result will include important details such as the candidate's name, registration number, roll number, syllabus, exam status, paperwise marks of Group 3 and Group 4, total marks of both groups, and qualifying marks for CMA results.

ICMAI will also announce the toppers and pass percentages for both programs along with the individual results. Candidates are advised to promptly check their results and take necessary actions based on their outcomes.

For further updates and detailed information, candidates are encouraged to visit the official ICMAI website. Congratulations to all successful candidates, and best wishes to those awaiting their results!