ICICI Lombard supports Mumbai students for First Global Challenge 2022 in Switzerland

Mumbai: On Monday, October 3, a general insurance company of India, ICICI Lombard, hosted a team of kids who will represent India in a global event called First Global Challenge, in their office on Monday – 3rd October, 2022, which would be held in Sitzerland. The main agenda of FGC- which is an Olympics- style international robotics competition for high school students- is to bring together youth from diverse backgrounds, cultures, and experiences to encourage and inspire them to become the leaders and innovators of the future.

FGC will witness teams from more than 170 countries to build and program a robot to compete. The kids are robotics nerds who are backed by Mumbai-based NGOs Salaam Bombay and Avsara. Fundraising for the event was initiated by Meenal Majumder, Founder – The Innovation Story, which is an edtech start-up for young students.