ICAR AIEEA 2022 Application form out; Know more here |

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has issued the application form for the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) All India Entrance Examination in Agriculture (AIEEA) 2022. The ICAR AIEEA is held annually by the National Testing Agency for admission to more than 15,000 undergraduate and 11,000 postgraduate seats across 75 agricultural universities in India.

Students willing to take admission to the UG and PG courses can fill and submit the ICAR AIEEA registration form2022 on the official website-- icar.nta.nic.in. The last date to apply for ICAR AIEEA 2022 is August 19.

The NTA will conduct ICAR AIEEA 2022 (UG) exam and the ICAR AIEEA 2022 (PG) examination for 150 minutes and 120 minutes, respectively. The tests will be conducted in Hindi and English languages. The exam will be conducted in the Computer Based Test (CBT) mode.

ICAR AIEEA Application Form 2022: How To Apply

Go to the official website-- icar.nta.nic.in.

Click on the "Registration For ICAR AIEEA 2022" link on the homepage.

Select new registration tab.

Enter and submit the required details.

An “application number” will be generated, using which you can complete the AIEEA application form.

Scan and upload the required documents.

Pay the application fee online and submit the application.

Download, save, and print the confirmation page.