AICTE opens applications for scholarships on National Scholarship Portal 2022-23

New Delhi: The National Scholarship Portal 2022–23 is now online, and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) has issued an invitation to apply for a number of scholarship programmes. On the NSP's official website, scholarships.gov.in, applicants can submit their scholarship applications. The deadline to apply is October 31.

“National Scholarship Portal for submission of online forms (Fresh & Renewal cases) for AICTE- Pragati Scholarship Scheme for Girl Students, Saksham Scholarship Scheme for Specially-abled students & Swanath Scholarship Scheme has been opened w.e.f. 20/07/2022 till 31/10/2022,” AICTE tweeted.

AICTE’s updated notification reads, “It is hereby informed that the online portal for submission of applications under AICTE Pragati Scholarship Scheme for girl students (Fresh and Renewal Cases), AICTE Saksham Scholarship Scheme for specially-abled students (Fresh and Renewal Cases) and AICTE Swanath Scholarship Scheme has been opened and last date for submission of online applications is October 31.”

The AICTE website has links to each scholarship program's rules and regulations. In order for universities to verify applications within the allotted timeframe, the Council recommended students submit them on time. According to information provided by AICTE, November 15 and October 30 are the deadlines for the first and second levels of application verification by institutions and state nodal authorities, respectively.

