 Mizoram To Introduce Common Exam For Class 9 Students From New Academic Session
He said the purpose of the move was to academically prepare students for national-level entrance exams such as JEE and NEET, while also motivating teachers to enhance their efforts.

PTIUpdated: Saturday, September 27, 2025, 03:51 PM IST
Mizoram To Introduce Common Exam For Class 9 Students From New Academic Session | File Pic (Representative Image)

Aizawl: Mizoram Education Minister Dr. Vanlalthlana on Friday said the government will introduce a common exam for class 9 students from the next academic session to improve the education system.

Vanlalthlana visited some state-run schools in the state's Mamit district, which share borders with Tripura and Bangladesh.

Addressing teachers and students while visiting the schools, the minister said the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) will introduce common examinations in class 9 from the new academic session.

He said the purpose of the move was to academically prepare students for national-level entrance exams such as JEE and NEET, while also motivating teachers to enhance their efforts.

The minister added that the State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERT) will introduce the Standardized Assessment for Elementary Schools (SAfES).

Stressing the importance of continuous learning, Vanlalthlana urged teachers to keep themselves updated and go beyond the syllabus by teaching students about current affairs and emerging skills.

He also encouraged teachers to make concerted efforts to increase enrolment in government-run schools and enhance their quality so they can compete with private institutions.

Vanlalthlana said education is not only about learning, but it also comprises character building to make the students responsible citizens.

He was accompanied by Samagra Shiksha state project director C. Lalthanzira and officials of Mamid district school education during his visit.

