Tripura CM Manik Saha Announces 50 New MBBS Seats At Agartala Govt Medical College

Tripura CM Manik Saha | X @DrManikSaha2

Agartala: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Friday said the National Medical Council has almost sanctioned a proposal to introduce 50 more MBBS seats in the Agartala Govt Medical College (AGMC).

Currently, the AGMC has 150 MBBS seats and 115 postgraduate seats in different disciplines.

Tripura CM Manik Saha's Statement

While speaking at a programme, the CM said, "We have approached the National Medical Council (NMC) for the introduction of 50 more MBBS seats in AGMC and the proposal has been almost sanctioned", he said.

A senior official said the NMC has asked the state to create some infrastructure before introducing 50 more MBBS seats, and admission in new seats may take place in the next academic session.

Currently, the state has 400 MBBS seats and 63 BDS seats, he said, adding that a nursing college and a regional pharmacy college are functioning in the northeastern state.

Highlighting development in healthcare, the chief minister said the government is keen to fill all the vacancies in doctors at the earliest.

"Today, we have issued appointment letters to 214 general duty medical officers (GDMOs) who will be posted in different government hospitals", he said, adding that steps have been taken to achieve the doctor and patient ratio at par with NMC norms.

Saha said the government is working on human organ transplant facilities in the GBP hospital and AGMC.

"Four kidney transplantation procedures have already been carried out successfully at the GBP hospital. We are working to create human organ transplant facilities in the state's premier hospital", he said.

Tripura Health secretary Kiran Gitte and National Health Mission (NHM), director Saju Vaheed were present at the appointment letter distribution event.

