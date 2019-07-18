ICAI to declare CA CPT Result 2019 today; check at icaiexam.icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountancy of India (ICAI) will declare the CA CPT Result 2019 today. As per the notice available on icai.org, the CA CPT June 2019 Result is expected to be declared today (July 18). After the ICAI CPT June Result 2019 will be announced, all the candidates can check their scores on the official website, the link for which is icaiexam.icai.org.

Please note that the time for release is not known. But according to News18, ICAI will declare the CA CPT June 2019 Result at around 6 pm. The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is a statutory body established by an Act of Parliament, The Chartered Accountants Act, 1949 for regulating the profession of Chartered Accountancy in the country. The Institute, functions under the administrative control of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, Government of India.

Steps to check the ICAI CPT June 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of ICAI, or go to any of the three links provided by ICAI: icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org or icai.nic.in

Step 2: Look for the result tab that reads ‘ICAI CPT June 2019 Result’

Step 3: Log in to the website using your CPT June 2019 registration number or PIN number along with roll number

Step 4: Submit your details

Step 5: The ICAI CPT June Result 2019 will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download and take print out of the same for future reference.

Steps to check the ICAI CPT June 2019 Result through SMS:

As notified on the official letter, the students can also get their results through SMS. For getting results through SMS, candidates should type: CACPT(Space)XXXXXX (where XXXXXX is the six-digit Common Proficiency Test roll number of the candidate), e.g. CACPT 000171 and send the message to 58888, for all mobile services.