ICAI Reschedules CA Exams For 2024 Due To General Elections, Check Revised Dates Here

ICAI Reschedules CA Exams For 2024 Due To General Elections, Check Here |

The upcoming general elections have caused the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to reschedule the CA Foundation, Intermediate, and Final exam for 2024. Exam schedules are available to candidates at icai.org, the official website of the ICAI.



The official announcement states that Group I of the Intermediate Course test will take place on May 3, 5, and 9, 2024, and Group II will take place on May 11, 15, and 17, 2024.

Final exams for Group I and Group II will take place on May 2, 4, and 8, 2024, and May 10, 14, and 16, 2024, respectively. The Assessment Test for International Taxation is scheduled for May 14 and 16, 2024.

The official notification states that if any of the examination days mentioned above are declared as a Public Holiday by the Central Government or any State Government/Local Authority, there will be no alteration in the examination schedule.

How to download notice?

Go to icai.org, the organization's official website.

On the main page, click the link for the ICAI CA May 2024 postponed event.

On the page, the dates will be shown.

Verify the dates and save the document.

For future reference, keep a physical copy of the same.

The exams will take place in January, May/June, and September, as decided by the council. Exams were only administered in January and May/June in the past. Three exams will be given for the Foundation and Intermediate courses.

A significant decision was made by the Council of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) to hold the Chartered Accountancy (CA) exams three times a year starting in 2024. The decision was made at the ICAI's 430th meeting, which took place in New Delhi on March 7.