ICAI Introduces New Assessment Criteria For CA Final Paper 6 | ICAI Official

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has unveiled the assessment criteria and examination duration for CA Final Paper 6, known as Integrated Business Solutions, under the new scheme of education and training. The revised format involves an open-book and case-study-based examination.

The council has maintained the examination duration at four hours. According to the assessment criteria, each case study of 25 marks will be divided into 40% for multiple-choice questions (MCQs) and 60% for descriptive questions. The paper will consist of five case studies, each carrying 25 marks, and candidates are required to attempt any four, making the total marks for the paper 100.

Read Also ICAI Declares CA Inter And Final Nov 2023 Results; Verification Process Open

'New Scheme of Education and Training'

CA Final Paper 6, Integrated Business Solutions, is a part of the new scheme and is designed to assess students' ability to analyze and integrate concepts from accounting, auditing, taxation, corporate laws, finance, business strategy, and management in practical case scenarios.

The examination will evaluate candidates' proficiency in areas such as financial reporting, advanced financial management, advanced auditing, assurance and professional ethics, direct tax laws and international taxation, indirect tax laws, corporate and economic laws, and strategic cost and performance management.

The introduction of the 'New Scheme of Education and Training' aligns with International Education Standards and the National Education Policy, 2020 (NEP 2020), reflecting ICAI's commitment to modernize and enhance the education and training framework for aspiring chartered accountants.