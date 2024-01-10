ICAI Declares CA Inter And Final Nov 2023 Results; Verification Process Open | ICAI Official

The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) has declared the CA Inter and Final exam results for November 2023, and today, January 10, marks the last day for candidates to verify their marks and access certified copies of answer sheets. Candidates dissatisfied with their results have the option to request a revaluation or verification of their grades through the official website, icaiexam.icai.org.

On January 9, 2023, the CA Inter and Final November 2023 results were released. To initiate the verification or inspection process, candidates need to complete separate application forms available on the ICAI website. A verification fee of Rs 100 is applicable, and if there is a change in the marks, the fee will be reimbursed.

Candidates can log in using their registration number and birthdate to view the CA Inter and Final results for 2023. The ICAI has established minimum requirements for students who appeared in the CA November 2023 session. To pass, candidates must secure a minimum of 40% in each subject and an overall score of 50% across all disciplines.

Here's how to apply for the verification of CA Inter and Final November results 2023:

Visit the official website of ICAI at icaiexam.icai.org.

On the homepage, click on the link that says, “Click Here for apply online for Certified Copies/Inspection inter, final November 2023.”

Enter the examination, registration, and roll number, then submit the details.

Select the paper for which certified copies are desired.

Upload the scanned copy of the handwritten request and pay the application fees.

Download the confirmation page and take a printout for future reference.