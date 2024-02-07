 ICAI Expected To Release CA Foundation Exam Results Today At icai.org
The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is expected to release the CA Foundation exam results today, February 7th. The exams took place on December 31st, January 2nd, 4th, and 6th, 2024. The results will be available on ICAI's official website, icai.org.

Additionally, the results of the Post Qualification Course Examination for Information Systems Audit [ISA] Assessment Test are also anticipated to be announced today.

"The result of the Chartered Accountants Foundation Examinations held in December 2023/January 2024 is likely to be declared on Wednesday, the 7th February 202," an ICAI notice read.

To access the results on the website mentioned above, candidates must enter their registration number and roll number.

The institute will release the foundation exam results, as well as the names of the highest scorers and the pass rate. Candidates who have achieved a minimum of 40 marks in each subject and an aggregate of 50% are deemed to have passed the CA Foundation exam.

To view your CA foundation exam results on ICAI's website, follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to icai.nic.in

Step 2: Select the relevant exam link.

Step 3: Enter your roll number and registration number, complete the captcha, and click submit.

Step 4: Your results will appear on the screen.

Step 5: Save or print the details for your records.

