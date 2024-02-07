Madhya Pradesh: Official Suspended For Neglecting Board Exam Duty In Narmadapuram |

Narmadapuram (Madhya Pradesh): Collector of Narmadapuram Sonia Meena has suspended assistant veterinary officer Kaisla, Kashi Prasad, for neglecting Board examinations. Prasad was deployed to take question papers from the police station to Kohda Higher Secondary School in Kaisla. He was to accompany superintendent of the examination centre.

At the time of transportation of confidential material for the high school and higher secondary examinations conducted by the Board, the official concerned got himself registered on the App provided to him. But the official concerned directly sent an application, instead of doing so through head of the department, mentioning that he would not be able to perform the duty assigned to him because of his illness.

In an order, the Home Department of the state government has stated that the work related to the Board comes under the Essential Services Act. When the issue reached the collector, she suspended the official concerned for negligence of duty and attached him to the district Panchayat headquarters.