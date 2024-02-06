Madhya Pradesh: Neemuch Shaken By Second High-Profile Crime In 48 Hours |

Neemuch (Madhya Pradesh): Within 48 hours, Neemuch was shaken by yet another high-profile criminal incident. This time, one former smuggler, Bansi Gurjar, was attacked by three miscreants over a land dispute. The incident took place in broad daylight, leaving the former smuggler critically injured. Police arrested all three assailants, including Idris and two of his sons, and authorities have launched an investigation into the matter. Only two days ago, liquor baron Ashok Arora Ganganar was attacked by four assailants in Neemuch.

One attacker, identified as Babu Fakir, was killed in retaliatory firing by Arora's security person, while the remaining three miscreants are absconding. Both Arora and his security guard sustained injuries in the incident. Meanwhile, two back-to-back incidents raised concern over the law and order situation prevailing in the district. Police sources informed that Idris and his accomplice had called Bansi Gurjar at Badkua village on Tuesday morning.

As soon as he reached there, the accused, Idris, and others attacked him with an axe, leaving Bansi critically injured. Doctors who are treating him claimed that Bansi’s condition is critical, as the accused attacked him on the head and he is still unconscious. Sources claimed that just a few days before, Bansi had purchased land from someone here. On Tuesday morning, Idris, 52, his son Saddam, 21, and Rizwan, 29, had called Bansi for settlement at their place.

When contacted, Mansa SDOP Vimlesh Uike said that the three accused together attacked Bansi Gurjar and fled the spot. Later, police arrested the accused, and police interrogation was going on. A case has been registered under section 307 of the IPC, and further investigation into the matter is going on.

3 teams formed to probe

Ashok Arora assault case Local authorities handed over the body of one of the assailants, who was killed in retaliatory fire in Ashok Arora attack case, to the family members. The body of accused Babu Fakir, who hails from Gautampura village in Indore district, was handed over to his brother Zakir after a post-mortem. One bullet was retrieved from the body. Police are now searching for three other accused involved in the crime.

Arora’s bodyguard was also injured in the attack, and he is currently undergoing treatment. The police have formed three teams and are continuing to raid possible hideouts to arrest the accused. However, till now only the name of Babu Sindhi has come to light in this case, who is said to be absconding.

Sources have revealed that the police have rounded up around 17 people for questioning on the basis of suspicion, and efforts are on to extract information from them. So far, SP Amit Tolani and ASP Naval Singh Sisodia have refrained from disclosing anything. They said that the investigation into the matter is going on.