ICAI Elects New President, Vice President For 2024-25 Term

On February 12, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) elected a new president and vice president. Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal will lead the accounting organization as its 72nd President for the Council Year 2024–2025, and Charanjot Singh Nanda will act as Vice President. Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal held the position of vice president during the 2023–2024 term, succeeding Aniket Sunil Talati as president of the ICAI.



Who is Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal?

After graduating from Calcutta University, Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal has been a chartered accountant (CA) for the past 24 years. Three times in a row, he was elected to the central council of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India on the 23rd, 24th, and 25th. In addition, he holds a Diploma in Information Systems (DISA) from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and works as a company secretary. In the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal has been a member of the Central Council since 2016. From 2023 to 2024, he held the position of Vice President.

Ranjeet Kumar Agarwal holds the position of president at the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) and also fulfills the roles of editor for the ICAI Journal, The Chartered Accountant, and chairman for various standing committees such as disciplinary, executive, finance, and examination committees. Additionally, he is an ex-officio member of all non-standing committees.

Additionally, he serves as chair of the Extensible Business Reporting Language, India, and Accounting Research Foundation research wings of ICAI. In addition, he holds the position of Director on the Board of the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India's Indian Institute of Insolvency Professionals. In addition, he has served as chair of the tax audit quality review board and the industry and business committee of the ICAI. Agarwal presided over the ICAI's Ethical Standard Board in 2019.

Who is Charanjot Singh Nanda?

On the flip side, Charanjot Singh Nanda graduated with a BCom from Mukand Lal National College in 1987, consistently making it to the Kurukshetra University merit list throughout his three years. Additionally, he secured a rank in the CA Inter exam and completed his chartered accountancy studies in 1991.



It should be mentioned that Charanjot Singh Nanda was previously named to the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI), India, as a Central Council Member. In addition, he held the positions of vice chairman of the ICA India Board of Internal Audit and Management Accounting and head of the South Asian Federation of Accountants' (SAFA) Committee on Information Technology. Additionally, he served as chairman of the Committee on Financial Markets and Investors' Protection as well as the Digital Accounting & Assurance Board.

