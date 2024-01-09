Twins From Mumbai Shine In ICAI CA Final Exam, Bag Top Ranks

Twins Sanskruti and Shruti Parolia from Mumbai |

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) announced the results for the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Intermediate and Final exams held in November 2023 on Tuesday, January 9, 2024.

Twins Sanskruti and Shruti Parolia, hailing from Mumbai, passed the ICAI CA Final November 2023.

Sanskruti bagged the second position in All India Rankings (AIR), and Shruti secured the 8th spot. Sanskruti scored 599 marks, that's 74.88 per cent, in her first attempt at both groups I and II.

Sanskruti elated about her results, expressed, "It felt surreal and I'm really thankful. I got goosebumps when the president of ICAI called and informed me about my rank even before I checked the result online. It took some time to sink in."

Their family has a strong background in Chartered Accountancy – their dad, brother, and sister-in-law are all Chartered Accountants (CA).

She highlighted the perks of having a CA background in the family with their dad, brother and sister-in-law all being in the same field. She added, "It really helped clear doubts, and their emotional and mental support was a big boost during exam preparation."

Talking about her study pattern and motto while preparing for the CA Final exam, she shared, "It needs lots of study hours and sacrifices. You need to set your priorities; you can't have everything. I've loved numbers since forever, especially math and I always wanted to pursue career in CA."

The Free Press Journal also spoke with Shruti Parolia. She shared, "I hoped to be close to my sister's rank since our study patterns are similar, and we usually score almost alike. I hadn't mentally prepared for a rank before the results, but when my sister got the call, I started expecting one."

Advising future aspirants, Shruti said, "Rely on study materials; questions are mostly from there. Practice writing because it's crucial and writing at home and in exams is different. Also, start studying early and revise as much as you can."

The sisters further revealed that they received coaching from Ednovate coaching institute, Mumbai - a coaching institute for CA Education.