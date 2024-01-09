60K Students May Miss Board Exams As Private Schools Await Affiliation Extension | File

In a disconcerting turn of events, the academic fate of around 60,000 students in classes 10 and 12 across 1,300 private schools is in jeopardy as the scheduled board examinations loom closer, commencing on February 27. The crux of the issue lies in the delayed filling of examination forms, a consequence of the persistent wait for an extension to the temporary affiliation of these private schools with the board.

Protests mount against eligibility rules

As per the Times Of India reports, the predicament has been exacerbated by ongoing protests led by private school operators who demand an extension to the recognition of their institutions. The bone of contention centres around the eligibility rules governing the granting of extensions to unrecognized schools.

Ravinder Nandal, head of the association of private schools, voiced the gravity of the situation, stating, "The exam forms of these students have not been submitted yet due to the non-extension of recognition. We have been cornered, and the future of our students is at stake. Their parents are also worried, and we have been urging the government to give us an extension so that we can clear the current batch of board students."

Government refuses temporary recognition

The government has refused to provide temporary recognition to private schools in the state for the 2023-24 session. The department now mandates temporarily recognized private schools to deposit a bond amount. Recent orders stipulate that if a school fulfils all norms and secures permanent recognition from the government by March 31, the bond amount will be refunded, according to TOI reports.

Simultaneously, the Directorate of Secondary Education has taken proactive steps by seeking information from District Education Officers (DEOs) about temporarily affiliated schools. In a letter to DEOs, the directorate has requested details on the existing temporary affiliated schools, the number of students, and information on neighboring government schools.