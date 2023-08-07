ICAI CA Foundation Result June 2023 Announced - Check Live Updates At icai.nic.in.

ICAI CA Foundation Result June 2023 Announced | Photo Credit: Pixabay

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has declared the results of the CA Foundation exams held in June 2023. Aspirants who appeared for the exams can now access their results and additional information on the official website, icai.nic.in.

Key Details:

- The ICAI CA Foundation results for June 2023 have been officially released.

- Candidates can check their results by visiting the official ICAI website.

- Candidates have to use their roll numbers and registration numbers to check CA Foundation results online.

Steps to Check Results:

1. Visit the official ICAI website: icai.nic.in.

2. Locate the CA Foundation Result link on the homepage and click on it.

3. Enter the required login credentials, including the registration number and roll number.

4. After providing the necessary details, click on the "Submit" button.

5. The result will be displayed on the screen. Students are advised to save or print the result for future reference.

ICAI conducted the CA Foundation June exam on June 24, 26, 28 and 30, 2023 at test centres across the country.

Aspirants are encouraged to stay updated with the official ICAI website for any further announcements or notifications regarding the CA Foundation exams and future stages of the Chartered Accountancy course.

