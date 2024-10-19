 ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate Result 2024 Dates Revealed By Council Member; Check Here
The score cards for CA Inter and Foundation will be accessible at icai.org or icaiexam.icai.org, the official ICAI website, once they are released.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Saturday, October 19, 2024, 01:14 PM IST
The CA Foundation results will be made public by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) before Diwali eve, while the CA Inter results will be made public by mid November. The score cards for CA Inter and Foundation will be accessible at icai.org or icaiexam.icai.org, the official ICAI website, once they are released.

The same was posted by Dhiraj Khandelwal who is ICAI Central Council Member on his official X account.

"Foundation CA result may announce before Diwali eve. Sept CA inter result will be Mid November," his post read.

How to check?

-Visit icaiexam.icai.org, the official website.
-Select the result link that appears on the homepage.
-Enter your information, including your roll number and registration number.
-The screen will show the scores.
-Save the scorecard to your computer for future use.

ICAI CA intermediate, foundation exam 2024

The CA intermediate exams were administered between September 12 and September 23. September 12, 14, and 17 were the dates of the ICAI CA group 1 exams, and September 19, 21, and 23 were the dates of the group 2 exams. The dates of the foundation tests were September 13, 15, 18, and 20.

