ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate January 2025 Registration With Late Fees CLOSES Today; Apply NOW At icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will closed with a late charge, registration for the CA Foundation and Intermediate exams today, November 23, 2024. Although there will be a late fee, the registration forms can be submitted until November 26, 2024. The form correction opportunity will be available from November 27 to November 29, 2024.

Exam forms are available via the Self Service Portal (SSP) on the official website, icai.org.

Important Dates:

Registration Process Starts: November 11, 2024

Last Date without Late Fee: November 23, 2024

Last Date with Late Fee: November 26, 2024

Form Correction Window: November 27 to November 29, 2024.

Exam Dates:

Foundation Course Exam:

January 12, 2025

January 16, 2025

January 18, 2025

January 20, 2025

Intermediate Course Examination (Group I):

January 11, 2025

January 13, 2025

January 15, 2025

Intermediate Course Examination (Group II):

January 17, 2025

January 19, 2025

January 21, 2025

Application fees:

Intermediate Course Examination

For Indian Centres:

Single Group/Unit (All except Group 2): ₹1500/-

Both Groups/Unit 2: ₹2700/-

For Overseas Centres (Excluding Bhutan & Kathmandu Centres):

Single Group/Unit (All except Group 2): US$ 325

Both Groups/Unit 2: US$ 500

For Bhutan & Kathmandu Centres:

Single Group/Unit (All except Group 2): ₹2200/-

Both Groups/Unit 2: ₹3400/-

Foundation Course Examination

For Indian Centres: ₹1500/-

For Overseas Centres (Excluding Bhutan & Kathmandu Centres): US$ 325

For Bhutan & Kathmandu Centres: ₹2200/-

How to register for the exam:

Step 1: Visit the ICAI's eServices website.

Step 2: Enter your password and user ID to log in.

Step 3: Fill out the CA form with the necessary information.

Step 4: Choose test cities and course groupings.

Step 5: Upload the required documents in the format specified.

Step 6: Pay fees with online banking or a debit or credit card.

Step 7: Submit and download the application for future use.

Eligible applicants are advised to visit the official website to stay informed about all exam-related updates.