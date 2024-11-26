ICAI CA Foundation, Intermediate January 2025 Registration With Late Fees CLOSES Today; Apply NOW At icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will closed with a late charge, registration for the CA Foundation and Intermediate exams today, November 23, 2024. Although there will be a late fee, the registration forms can be submitted until November 26, 2024. The form correction opportunity will be available from November 27 to November 29, 2024.
Exam forms are available via the Self Service Portal (SSP) on the official website, icai.org.
Important Dates:
Registration Process Starts: November 11, 2024
Last Date without Late Fee: November 23, 2024
Last Date with Late Fee: November 26, 2024
Form Correction Window: November 27 to November 29, 2024.
Exam Dates:
Foundation Course Exam:
January 12, 2025
January 16, 2025
January 18, 2025
January 20, 2025
Intermediate Course Examination (Group I):
January 11, 2025
January 13, 2025
January 15, 2025
Intermediate Course Examination (Group II):
January 17, 2025
January 19, 2025
January 21, 2025
Application fees:
Intermediate Course Examination
For Indian Centres:
Single Group/Unit (All except Group 2): ₹1500/-
Both Groups/Unit 2: ₹2700/-
For Overseas Centres (Excluding Bhutan & Kathmandu Centres):
Single Group/Unit (All except Group 2): US$ 325
Both Groups/Unit 2: US$ 500
For Bhutan & Kathmandu Centres:
Single Group/Unit (All except Group 2): ₹2200/-
Both Groups/Unit 2: ₹3400/-
Foundation Course Examination
For Indian Centres: ₹1500/-
For Overseas Centres (Excluding Bhutan & Kathmandu Centres): US$ 325
For Bhutan & Kathmandu Centres: ₹2200/-
How to register for the exam:
Step 1: Visit the ICAI's eServices website.
Step 2: Enter your password and user ID to log in.
Step 3: Fill out the CA form with the necessary information.
Step 4: Choose test cities and course groupings.
Step 5: Upload the required documents in the format specified.
Step 6: Pay fees with online banking or a debit or credit card.
Step 7: Submit and download the application for future use.
Eligible applicants are advised to visit the official website to stay informed about all exam-related updates.