ICAI CA foundation 2022 results declared at icai.nic.in

ICAI CA Finals results for out on icai.nic.in; Here's how to check | File Photo

Today, August 10, the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) released the results for the CA Foundation June 2022 exam. On the official website, icai.nic.in, candidates can get their scorecard for the CA result 2022 by entering their registration or PIN number and roll number.

"The CA Foundation Result 2022 June are likely to be declared on Wednesday, August 10 and the same can be accessed by candidates on the website- icai.nic.in," ICAI notification mentioned. CA Foundation Result time is not mentioned on the official notification.

To pass the CA Foundation test, students must receive an overall score of 50% and 40% on each of the four papers.

To download the ICAI CA Foundation 2022 Admit card

Visit the official website at icai.nic.in. Click the "CA Foundation outcome 2022" link on the homepage. The page will show the CA Foundation result for 2022 when you enter all the necessary information and click "Submit." Print off your CA Foundation exam results after downloading them for your records. On the website icai.nic.in, candidates can access their scorecards for the CA Foundation test from 2022 by entering their registration number, PIN number, or roll number.