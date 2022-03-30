ICAI CA Exams 2022: Application window closes today at icaiexam.icai.org

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will close the re-application window for the CA Foundation, Intermediate and final May-June exams today, March 30. The application window which reopened on March 26, was also for the applicants of Post Qualification Course like International Taxation - Assessment. ICAI CA applicants who wish to register during this time will be charged a late fee.

An ICAI Statement mentioned, “In the overall interest, welfare and well-being of the students and to mitigate the anxiety and hardships for the students who could not submit their online examination application form for Chartered Accountants Examinations - May / June 2022, as a special case and to provide a one time opportunity, it has been decided to re - open the online filling up of examination application form for Chartered Accountants Foundation, Final, Intermediate and Post Qualification Course viz.: International Taxation - Assessment Test (INTT - AT) from March 26,2022 (11 AM) to March 30, 2022 (11.59 PM) with late fees (Rs 600/- or US $ 10).”

Candidates who want to change of examination city, or group and medium for the CA May-June exams should visit the official website -icaiexam.icai.org. The last date to make changes in the CA exam application form is March 30.

Published on: Wednesday, March 30, 2022, 11:18 AM IST