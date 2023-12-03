ICAI CA 2023: Intermediate, Final Results Expected Between Jan 15 and Jan 15 | File Photo

The ICAI CA intermediate and final results for the November 2023 exams are anticipated to be released by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) between January 10 and January 15. The results of the ICAI CA final and ICAI CA inter will be available on the icai.org website upon announcement.

"CA Intermediate and Final Nov 23 Exam result may be expected between 5th Jan to 10th Jan," a ICAI official said in a post on social media site X.

The CA Inter and Final exam was held by the institute from November 1 to November 17. The dates of the CA Foundation December 2023 session are December 31, 2023, and January 4, 2024.

For the intermediate and final exams, separate publications of the CA pass % and list of toppers will be made available. The ICAI has made it clear that the November 2023 session of CA Inter and Final would not be covered under the revised curriculum structure.

According to the marking method, in order to pass, applicants must receive at least 40% on each section of the exam and a total score of 50%.

How to access the ICAI CA scorecard?

Visit icaiexam.icai.org, caresults.icai.org, or icai.nic.in to access the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India's (ICAI) official website.

Find the link for the CA intermediate and final results.

Input the login credentials, which include the registration number and the individual's roll number.

On the screen will appear the ICAI Chartered Accountants (CA) Final and Intermediate Result.

Take a printout of the ICAI CA intermediate and final scorecard for your records.