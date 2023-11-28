Bhopal: Written Exam Results Awaited, Physical Test Pending; Candidates Anxious Over Delay

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): The aspirants who appeared in the police constable recruitment test-2023 written exam are eagerly waiting for the results. It has been almost a year since the recruitment process began and still the physical tests are pending as the results of the written exams are not yet announced.

The candidates have to undergo a physical test after clearing the written exams and the candidates who clear the physical get an appointment letter. The police headquarters had given a proposal to the Madhya Pradesh Employment Selection Board to fill 7,090 vacancies of constable ‘general duty’ and 321 posts of technical services in the state police. For the same, the recruitment process started last year during this time. The MPESB conducted the written exams in August and September. Almost two months have passed, but the results are yet to be announced.

ADG Selection Sanjeev Shami talking to Free Press said it has taken almost a year to complete the recruitment process.

The results of the written exam are yet to be announced, and once this is done the process for the physical exam will start and with that the recruitment process will be completed and soon the appointment orders will be announced, said the ADG. The aspirants of the police services are different from other employment exams as here the candidates have to qualify the physical as well as the written exams. These aspirants have to be ready to give one exam after another, he added. “Those who are unable to clear the exam can again appear in the next exam and this exercise goes on till the candidate gets selected or crosses the maximum age barrier. The recruitment process is also based on the same pattern. With the announcement of the final recruitment result, the process for the next exam begins,” Shami said.