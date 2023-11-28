Bhopal: Childless Couple Attempts Suicide, Wife Dies

A childless couple tried to end their life as they did not have children. The wife died during course of treatment while husband’s condition is critical, Piplani police said on Tuesday.

ADCP Mahaveer Muljde said couple Rahul Ahirwar (28) and Seema Ahirwar (25), the residents of Jamboree Maidan, were married in 2019. Rahul’s father Ramcharan told police that the couple suffered from depression as they had no children. They visited doctors and temples to seek divine blessings. Rahul, a welder, did not have enough money to consult specialist doctors. His wife Seema, who was facing stigma of not having child for three years and was stigmatised by relatives, also suffered from depression.

The couple used to share their problems with people close to them but could not find a way out. When Ramcharan returned home on Monday noon, he found Rahul and Seema vomiting. When asked, they said they had consumed poison. They were rushed to government hospital where Seema died during course of treatment on late Monday night. Rahul’s condition is critical.

According to ADCP, Seema in dying declaration shared her pain of not having children. No other issue came in her statement. On Tuesday, after the post-mortem, her body was handed over to family for the last rites. The police have registered the case and started investigation whereas the police did not find suicide note.