IBPS Specialist Officer Exam Results 2023 Released on January 16 | File Photo (Representational Pic)

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) is set to release the Specialist Officer (SO) exam results on its official website (ibps.in) on January 16, 2024. Candidates who participated in the exam held on December 30 and 31 can access their results by visiting the official website and downloading them using their registration details.

To download the IBPS SO Result 2023, candidates can follow these steps:

Visit the IBPS official website - ibps.in.

Click on the result link, 'Result Status of Online Preliminary Examination for CRP-SPL-XIII.'

Enter the required details.

Download the IBPS SO Prelims Result.

Take a printout of the result for future reference.

The IBPS SO Prelims Result 2023 overview is provided below:

Recruitment Organization: Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS)

Vacancies: 1402

Post Name: Specialist Officer (SO)

Category: IBPS SO Result 2023

IBPS SO Exam Date 2023: December 30 and 31

IBPS SO Result Date 2023: January 16, 2024

IBPS SO Mains Exam Date 2023: January 28, 2024

Official Website: ibps.in

Candidates who qualify for the prelims exam will be eligible to appear for the mains exam. Shortlisted candidates from the online mains exam will further undergo a Common Interview conducted by Participating Banks, coordinated by the Nodal Bank. The IBPS SO Mains Exam 2024 is scheduled for January 28, 2024.