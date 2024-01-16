Latur News: Three Booked For Cheating In PWD Exam | Representative image

Latur: A case has been registered against three persons for allegedly cheating in the examination of the public works department in Latur district, police said on Monday.

An offence has been registered under section 7 (performs or induces another public servant to perform improperly or dishonestly a public duty) and other relevant provisions of the IPC against Shailesh Ambekar (26), who appeared for the exam and Ramiz Shaikh (40) and Anis Shaikh (44), invigilator and moderator, respectively, an official said.

During an exam held at Coss Institute of Computer Education Centre on December 16, 2023, Ambekar was provided answers by the other two accused, he said. Following a complaint lodged by a PWD official, the matter was probed and a case was registered, the official said.

No arrests have been made in this regard, and the trio were being interrogated, he added.