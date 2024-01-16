 Latur News: Three Booked For Cheating In PWD Exam
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneLatur News: Three Booked For Cheating In PWD Exam

Latur News: Three Booked For Cheating In PWD Exam

No arrests have been made in this regard

PTIUpdated: Tuesday, January 16, 2024, 04:19 PM IST
article-image
Latur News: Three Booked For Cheating In PWD Exam | Representative image

Latur: A case has been registered against three persons for allegedly cheating in the examination of the public works department in Latur district, police said on Monday.

An offence has been registered under section 7 (performs or induces another public servant to perform improperly or dishonestly a public duty) and other relevant provisions of the IPC against Shailesh Ambekar (26), who appeared for the exam and Ramiz Shaikh (40) and Anis Shaikh (44), invigilator and moderator, respectively, an official said.

Read Also
Pune University Unveils Ambitious Projects For 2024: Yoga Research Centre, 7-Storey Girls' Hostel...
article-image

During an exam held at Coss Institute of Computer Education Centre on December 16, 2023, Ambekar was provided answers by the other two accused, he said. Following a complaint lodged by a PWD official, the matter was probed and a case was registered, the official said.

No arrests have been made in this regard, and the trio were being interrogated, he added.

Read Also
Pune: Celebrating Work Of Famous Indian Cartoonists At Museum Of Cartoon Art - See Photos
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Lalit Patil Escape Case: 'Former Sassoon Hospital Dean Dr Sanjeev Thakur Deliberately Delayed...

Lalit Patil Escape Case: 'Former Sassoon Hospital Dean Dr Sanjeev Thakur Deliberately Delayed...

Pune | PMC Questioned: 'Is River Front Development Genuinely Aimed At Reducing Floods?'

Pune | PMC Questioned: 'Is River Front Development Genuinely Aimed At Reducing Floods?'

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Honours Disabled Artists

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: CSMC Honours Disabled Artists

Jalna-CSMT Vande Bharat Train Suffers Brake Glitch - Here's All You Need To Know

Jalna-CSMT Vande Bharat Train Suffers Brake Glitch - Here's All You Need To Know

Pune: Silver Jubilee Week Of CYDA Celebrated With Enthusiasm

Pune: Silver Jubilee Week Of CYDA Celebrated With Enthusiasm