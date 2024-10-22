 IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2024 To Be Declared THIS Month; Check Marking Scheme & More
e-Paper Get App
HomeEducationIBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2024 To Be Declared THIS Month; Check Marking Scheme & More

IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2024 To Be Declared THIS Month; Check Marking Scheme & More

To view their IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2024, candidates who took the main test must input their registration number and birthdate.

Sunidhi VUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 01:33 PM IST
article-image
IIBPS RRB PO 2024 | Representative Image

The results of the IBPS RRB PO Mains test 2024 will be made public shortly by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). The results are anticipated to be announced by the end of October 2024, according to the reports. The Institute of Banking Personnel aims to hire 3583 probationary officers through this recruitment drive. Those who pass the primary exam will be invited to the interview phase.

Following the announcement of the results, the recruitment board will also release the IBPS RRB PO Cut Off 2024. The conducting authority publishes the candidates' state- and category-specific cutoffs. It is the minimum

Read Also
IBPS Clerk Prelims 2024 Scorecard Now OUT; Know How To Check
article-image

score that applicants must receive in order to be eligible for the test.

On September 29, 2024, the IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Mains Exam 2024 was held.

FPJ Shorts
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah To Participate In Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Nomination On October 23 In Kalpetta, Wayanad
Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah To Participate In Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's Nomination On October 23 In Kalpetta, Wayanad
Waqf Law JPC Meet Halted After Scuffle, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Injured (Video)
Waqf Law JPC Meet Halted After Scuffle, TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee Injured (Video)
Delhi: Home Ministry Extends Bangladeshi Author Taslima Nasreen's Residence Permit
Delhi: Home Ministry Extends Bangladeshi Author Taslima Nasreen's Residence Permit
Mira Bhayandar: Fraudsters Siphon ₹50,000 From 54-Year-Old Mira Road Homemaker Under Pretext Of Helping Her Redeem Reward Points Into Cash
Mira Bhayandar: Fraudsters Siphon ₹50,000 From 54-Year-Old Mira Road Homemaker Under Pretext Of Helping Her Redeem Reward Points Into Cash

How to check?

To view their IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2024, candidates who took the main test must input their registration number and birthdate.

-Visit ibps.in, the official IBPS website.
-Search the homepage for the IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2024 link.
-Enter your password, date of birth, and registration number or roll number as needed.
-Enter your information to view your outcome.

Marking scheme


One mark is awarded for each right response, and one-fourth of the total points for the question are deducted for each wrong response. Blank or unanswered questions do not result in any punishment.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

UP Police Constable 2024 Exam Results To Be Declared Soon At uppbpb.gov.in

UP Police Constable 2024 Exam Results To Be Declared Soon At uppbpb.gov.in

UP DElEd 2024 Application Window Closes Today: Apply Here At updeled.gov.in

UP DElEd 2024 Application Window Closes Today: Apply Here At updeled.gov.in

Nagaland NBSE Class 8, 9 Phase 2 Exam 2024 Time Table OUT; Check Dates Here

Nagaland NBSE Class 8, 9 Phase 2 Exam 2024 Time Table OUT; Check Dates Here

Maharashtra: SSC Students No Longer Required To Pass Math & Science For Class XI Admission

Maharashtra: SSC Students No Longer Required To Pass Math & Science For Class XI Admission

Chinese University Opens Applications For Undergraduate Fellowship: Two Funding Levels Available,...

Chinese University Opens Applications For Undergraduate Fellowship: Two Funding Levels Available,...