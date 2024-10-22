IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2024 To Be Declared THIS Month; Check Marking Scheme & More

IIBPS RRB PO 2024 | Representative Image

The results of the IBPS RRB PO Mains test 2024 will be made public shortly by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS). The results are anticipated to be announced by the end of October 2024, according to the reports. The Institute of Banking Personnel aims to hire 3583 probationary officers through this recruitment drive. Those who pass the primary exam will be invited to the interview phase.

Following the announcement of the results, the recruitment board will also release the IBPS RRB PO Cut Off 2024. The conducting authority publishes the candidates' state- and category-specific cutoffs. It is the minimum

score that applicants must receive in order to be eligible for the test.

On September 29, 2024, the IBPS RRB Officer Scale 1 Mains Exam 2024 was held.

How to check?

To view their IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2024, candidates who took the main test must input their registration number and birthdate.



-Visit ibps.in, the official IBPS website.

-Search the homepage for the IBPS RRB PO Mains Result 2024 link.

-Enter your password, date of birth, and registration number or roll number as needed.

-Enter your information to view your outcome.



Marking scheme



One mark is awarded for each right response, and one-fourth of the total points for the question are deducted for each wrong response. Blank or unanswered questions do not result in any punishment.

