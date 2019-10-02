IBPS RRB Office Assistant results out today on www.ibps.in

The results for RRB Clerk examination is declared today, on 2nd October. This examination is conducted by Institute of Banking Personnel Sector (IBPS) and the exam was concluded on 17th August 2019. Aspirants of RRB Office Assistant Prelims have access to their results till 7th October on the official site of IBPS, www.ibps.in. Lakhs of candidates appeared for exams and said that the difficulty level of examination was moderate.

The IBPS RRB Clerk Main 2019 exam is scheduled in the third week of October. Main would be conducted online and the examination would be objective consisting MCQs. The admit card for main would be out within this week. The details about the IBPS RRB Office Assistant would be displayed on the official website of IBPS. But before applying for mains one has to clear prelims. Here are few steps to guide aspirants for checking online results:

· Step 1: Go on the website www.ibps.in

· Step 2: Tap on “View your results for CRP RRB VIII Officer Assistant (Multipurpose) Preliminary Exam 2019”

· Step 3: Place your details such as Roll No. and Date of Birth

· Step 4: View your results and save it for further reference.