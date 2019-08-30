IBPS RRB Result 2019 for Office Assistant, Officer Scale I declared; check at ibps.in

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has declared the IBPS RRB result of Officer Scale I and Office Assistant exam result. Candidates can download their IBPS RRB PO result 2019 form the institute's official website, ibps.in. The preliminary examination was conducted on August 11 and 12 for Officer Scale I post and on August 19, 25 and September 1, 2018, for Office Assistant post. The main examination was conducted on September 30, 2018, for Officers Scale I, II and III and on October 7, 2018, for Office Assistant posts.

Those who clear the preliminary exam and Mains will be called for interview. The interview round consists of 100 marks. The interview will be coordinated by the Nodal Regional Rural Banks with the help of NABARD and IBPS in consultation with the appropriate authority. The allotment of candidates will conclude by January 2020.

Steps to download IBPS CRP RRB Result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website of IBPS at ibps.in

Step 2: Click on the notification 'CRP RRB Result 2019'

Step 3: you will be directed to a new page.

Step 4: Enter your details as per requirement

Step 5: Your result will appear on the screen after successful submission.

Step 6: Download the result and take a printout for future reference.