IBPS RRB CRP XIII 2024 Registration Window Extended Till June 30, Check How To Apply!

The registration period for the IBPS RRB CRP XIII 2024 exam has been extended by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) to June 30.

The IBPS RRB registration 2024 process was originally supposed to conclude on June 27. Applicants have until June 30 to make modifications to their IBPS RRB application 2024 form during the revision window.

Interested candidates can fill up the IBPS RRB registration form 2024 on the official website, ibps.in, if they haven't applied yet.



Candidates can only amend their IBPS RRB 2024 application form once they have registered. To amend the IBPS RRB CRP application form, candidates must provide their login information, such as their date of birth and registration number.



Application Fees

An application fee of Rs 175 is needed from candidates who fall under the scheduled caste (SC), scheduled tribe (ST), or people with disability (PwD) category. The application form must be printed by July 15 and fees must be paid by June 27.

How to apply?

-Go to ibps.in, the official website.

-Click the CRP RRB XIII application link on the homepage to register and continue the application procedure.

-Complete the form, send it in, and pay the charge.

-Print this page off for your future use.

IBPS RRB CRP XIII 2024



Candidates may only apply for one position in the officer's cadre, selecting from Officer Scale I, Officer Scale II, or Officer Scale III, per the official announcement. The date of the preliminary online examination will soon be announced on the official IBPS website.

The dates of the IBPS RRB Pre-Exam Training (PET) are set for July 22, 2024, through July 27, 2024. The goal of the IBPS hiring campaign is to staff 10,313 positions in the department. These roles comprise 5,585 multifunctional office assistant postings, Officer Scale-I (assistant manager), Officer Scale-II (manager), and Officer Scale-III (senior manager).