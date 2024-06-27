IBPS CRP RRBs XIII Registration Window Closing Today, Exams From July 22 | File Photo (Representational Pic)

The online registration period for the CRP RRBs XIII recruitment of Officers (Scale-I, II, and III) and Office Assistants (Multipurpose) will end today, June 27, according to the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS).

Any and all qualified applicants must use the official website, ibps.in, to submit their application forms within the remaining time.

The dates of the IBPS Pre-Exam Training (PET) are set for July 22–27. 10,313 vacancies are expected to be filled by the IBPS recruitment drive for a variety of roles, including 5,585 multipurpose office assistant postings and Officer Scale-I (Assistant Manager), Officer Scale-II (Manager), and Officer Scale-III (Senior Manager).

Application Fees

Applicants from SC, ST, and PwBD must deposit a fee of Rs 175 for Officer (Scale I, II, and III), while applicants from all other categories must pay a cost of Rs 850. Candidates from SC, ST, and PwBD must deposit a fee of Rs 175 for Office Assistants (Multipurpose), while candidates from all other categories must pay Rs 850.

How to apply?

-Go to ibps.in, the official website.

-Click the CRP RRB XIII application link on the homepage to register and continue the application procedure.

-Complete the form, send it in, and pay the charge.

-Print this page off for your future use.



Candidates may only apply for one position in the officer's cadre, selecting from Officer Scale I, Officer Scale II, or Officer Scale III, per the official announcement. The date of the preliminary online examination will soon be announced on the official IBPS website.