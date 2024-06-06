IBPS RRB Clerk, PO Recruitment Notification OUT; Check Details Here

The recruitment announcement for the positions of Clerk and PO has been made public by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection, or IBPS. Tomorrow, June 7, at ibps.in, the official website will launch the registration procedure and the comprehensive recruiting notification. The deadline for applications is July 27.



The recruiting campaign is being carried out by Regional Rural Banks (RRB) to fill positions for Group B Office Assistants (Multipurpose) and Group A Officers (Scale 1, 2, and 3). Tomorrow, IBPS is anticipated to announce the precise number of openings along with the announcement.

Screening process

Applicants will be chosen for the Clerk position through preliminary and main tests, and applicants for the PO position will be chosen through a combination of preliminary, main, and interview exams.

Stage-1: Preliminary Written Exam (For All Posts)

Stage 2: Mains Written Exam (for Officer Scale 1 and Office Assistant)

Stage 3: Interview (Officer Scale- I, II, and III).

Stage 4: Document Verification.

Stage 5: Medical Examination.



The preliminary examination for the IBPS PO and Clerk positions will take place on August 3, 4, 10, 17, and 18. On September 29, the PO mains test will take place. The clerk main exam is scheduled on October 6. September 29 is also the date of the Officer Grades 2 and 3 single mains test.

The application fees for Gen/ OBC/ EWS is Rs. 850/- whereas fees for SC/ ST/ PWD is Rs. 175/-

Important Dates



Application Commencement Date - 7 June 2024

Application Last Date - 27 June 2024

Prelims Exam Date - August 2024

Main Exam Date - Sep/ Oct 2024