IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Scorecard 2026 Released At ibps.in; Download Link Active On Official Website

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Scorecard 2026: The IBPS RRB Clerk mains scorecard and deadline for all candidates have been released by the Institute of Banking Personnel Selection. They can acquire the IBPS RRB scorecard from the official website, ibps.in. They must enter their registration number and password in order to download the IBPS RRB 2025 scores and cutoff. Exam scores are listed on the IBPS RRB mains scorecard.

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Scorecard 2026: Important dates

Prelims Examination Dates: December 6, 7, 13 & 14, 2025

Prelims Result Declaration: January 23, 2026

Prelims Scorecard Release: January 29, 2026

Last Date to Download Scorecard: February 15, 2026

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Exam Date: February 1, 2026

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Scorecard 2026: Vacancy details

Total Vacancies (All Posts): 13,294

Office Assistant (Clerk) Vacancies: 8,022

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Scorecard 2026: Steps to download scorecard and cut off

You can view the IBPS RRB scores and main exam cutoff on the official website. Check steps here

Step 1: Visit the ibps.in website.

Step 2: Click the link "Scores of Online Mains Exam for CRP-RRBs" on the webpage.

Step 3: Click Scores of Online Mains Exam for CRP-RRBs on the new page.

Step 4: In the login tab, enter your date of birth, password, and registration number or roll number.

Step 5: The IBPS RRB Clerk mains scores and cutoff will be shown.

Step 6: Download and save it now.

Direct link to check the result

IBPS RRB Clerk Mains Scorecard 2026: Selection process

Preliminary Examination (Initial Assessment)

Mains Examination

Important Note:

There is no interview for the Office Assistant (Clerk) post.

Candidates who qualify in the mains exam will be called for document verification as per IBPS rules.

Only mains exam marks will be considered for final selection.

For the most recent information, candidates are advised to often check the IBPS official website.